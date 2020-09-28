Texans to play remaining home games at NRG Stadium with fans 

The Texans will have a bit more backing the next time they take the field.
The team announced Monday that up to 13,300 fans -- approximately 20 percent capacity -- will be welcomed back to NRG Stadium beginning with Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings.
Houston (0-3) has played just one of its three games thus far at home, a 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2 without fans in attendance.
"The health and safety of our fans, our staff, our team and our community have been and will remain our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Texans president Jamey Rootes said. "We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back and resuming our cherished Texans gameday traditions. We have been working tirelessly to make changes and implement protocols at NRG Stadium to ensure a safe environment. We are grateful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside the best fans in the NFL at NRG Stadium."
Tickets for the Texans' seven remaining home games will be available for purchase by season-ticket holders who did not defer for the 2020 season. They go on sale Tuesday at Ticketmaster.com. The team, which made the decision after collaboration with city, county and state officials and the NFL, said all fans age 10 and older will be required to wear masks on game days. There is no tailgating at this time at NRG.