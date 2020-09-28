Texans to play remaining home games at NRG Stadium with fans 

NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

The Texans will have a bit more backing the next time they take the field.

The team announced Monday that up to 13,300 fans -- approximately 20 percent capacity -- will be welcomed back to NRG Stadium beginning with Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Houston (0-3) has played just one of its three games thus far at home, a 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2 without fans in attendance.

"The health and safety of our fans, our staff, our team and our community have been and will remain our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Texans president Jamey Rootes said. "We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back and resuming our cherished Texans gameday traditions. We have been working tirelessly to make changes and implement protocols at NRG Stadium to ensure a safe environment. We are grateful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside the best fans in the NFL at NRG Stadium."

Tickets for the Texans' seven remaining home games will be available for purchase by season-ticket holders who did not defer for the 2020 season. They go on sale Tuesday at Ticketmaster.com. The team, which made the decision after collaboration with city, county and state officials and the NFL, said all fans age 10 and older will be required to wear masks on game days. There is no tailgating at this time at NRG.

Related Content

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas III works out during an NFL football camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Former All-Pro S Earl Thomas visiting Texans

Free agent safety Earl Thomas is in Houston for a workout with the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Carroll upset by Trysten Hill's twisting of Carson's leg: 'He really hurt him'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is upset over a tackle Trysten Hill made on Chris Carson saying the play "really hurt him."
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces Nick Foles replaces Mitchell Trubisky as starting QB

The Bears officially have a new starting quarterback. Coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Nick Foles is replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago's QB1.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Cam Newton unhappy with play vs. Raiders: 'This is supbar performance'

The Patriots might have won against the previously undefeated Raiders, but Cam Newton was not happy with his performance.
Week 5 Broncos-Patriots game moved to 4:25 p.m. ET start 
news

Week 5 Broncos-Patriots game moved to 4:25 p.m. ET start 

The NFL moved the Broncos at Patriots game to a later time slot for Week 5.
Ron Rivera committed to Dwayne Haskins as Washington starter despite 3-pick performance
news

Ron Rivera committed to Dwayne Haskins as Washington starter despite 3-pick performance

Dwayne Haskins moseyed on down to Strugglesville and never left in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the poor outing, coach Ron Rivera remained committed to Haskins as the starting QB.  
Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads NFL in sacks after three games
news

Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads NFL in sacks after three games

Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith leads the NFL in sacks after three games despite not having played football since 2015.
Kyle Shanahan proud of 49ers in light of injuries after blowout win over Giants
news

Kyle Shanahan proud of 49ers in light of injuries after blowout win over Giants

Despite the 49ers being decimated with injuries, the team was able to pull off a big win over the Giants. Coach Kyle Shanahan was very proud of his team.
Doug Pederson has no plans to bench Carson Wentz: 'That's a knee jerk reaction'
news

Doug Pederson has no plans to bench Carson Wentz: 'That's a knee jerk reaction'

The Eagles' proverbial marriage to ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ hit a rocky stage, but coach Doug Pederson insists he has zero plans on benching his starter for rookie ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ after Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals. 
What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 
news

What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 

Here are five storylines to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs lock up on Monday Night Football.
Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski credits going sockless for change in fortunes
news

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski credits going sockless for change in fortunes

On Sunday, everything changed for Stephen Gostkowski. The 36-year-old took his sock off and connected on six pivotal field goals in the Titans' 31-30 win over the Vikings to keep Tennessee undefeated.
