Texans to play remaining home games at NRG Stadium with fans 

The Texans will have a bit more backing the next time they take the field.

The team announced Monday that up to 13,300 fans -- approximately 20 percent capacity -- will be welcomed back to NRG Stadium beginning with Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Houston (0-3) has played just one of its three games thus far at home, a 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2 without fans in attendance.

"The health and safety of our fans, our staff, our team and our community have been and will remain our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Texans president Jamey Rootes said. "We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back and resuming our cherished Texans gameday traditions. We have been working tirelessly to make changes and implement protocols at NRG Stadium to ensure a safe environment. We are grateful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside the best fans in the NFL at NRG Stadium."