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Texans, Titans eye escape from AFC South cellar

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 06:36 AM

The storyline
Another one that looked great on paper at the start of the season. Now, not so much. Battle to stay out of last place in the AFC South.

Why you should watch
Anyone seen Brian Cushing lately? Chris Johnson seems intent on finishing the season strong. If the game gets out of hand, Titans owner Bud Adams could provide some hand-gesture theatrics./p>

Did you know?
Matt Schaub is the Texans' all-time leader in passing yards. ... Houston's Arian Foster has a chance to join Priest Holmes as the only undrafted players in NFL history to lead the league in rushing. ... The Titans are 5-1 against the Texans in December. ... Tennessee's Randy Moss has the fifth-most receiving yards in NFL history.

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