Texans-Titans kickoff delayed due to rolling blackouts in Nashville 

The NFL pushed back the start time of today's Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans game in Nashville one hour due to rolling blackouts in the area caused by bitterly cold weather that strained the electrical grid.

Kickoff for Texans-Titans is now scheduled for 2:02 p.m. ET.

"Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT," the Titans said in a statement Saturday. "This decision was made in partnership with the NFL, Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor's Office in an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way. We are exploring every possibility to minimize non-essential power around the stadium. Gates are currently open and fans are welcome to enter.

"At all times, the operation of the game remained secondary to the well-being of our community and we can't thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors."

Nashville mayor John Cooper requested the NFL postpone Saturday's kickoff in solidarity with other local workers who were asked to reduce power.