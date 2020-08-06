Around the NFL

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 09:19 AM

Sans preseason, Texans OC will first call plays in season opener

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Back in February, Houston Texans czar Bill O'Brien announced offensive coordinator Tim Kelly would take over play-calling duties.

The decision came as a surprise to many because play-calling was one thing O'Brien seemed to do well.

Since then, Kelly has seen the offseason scrapped, and more importantly, the preseason canceled, negating a chance for the new play-caller to get more experience managing the down-by-down plan before the games count.

With the Texans set to kick off the season against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on opening night, Kelly's first regular-season game calling plays will be in prime time.

"Being a first time play-caller, obviously, as elementary as it may sound, you're doing everything for the first time, right?" Kelly said in a video press conference Wednesday, via Deepi Sidhu of the team's official website. "So, you know, being able to put yourself in those situations with live bullets, the first time that happens in Kansas City, is going to be the first time that I'm doing it where it actually counts."

Kelly handled play-calling last preseason, so Week 1 won't be his very first time delivering the play to Deshaun Watson, but it will be more than a year since he's done it in live-action. And this one counts.

While much of the discussion surrounding the cancellation of the preseason has been about the players, many other factors have been disrupted. Refs aren't able to get their preseason reps in. New coaches with new responsibilities like Kelly won't have the chance to dip their toes in the water before the games matter.

Kelly, who has been with the Texans since 2014 in various positions, believes his familiarity with the roster will aid him in calling plays without the benefit of the preseason to practice.

"Knowing the roster, you know, it's good to be able to know what the strengths and weaknesses are of the different players so you can take advantage of what they do well," Kelly said. "Try to capitalize on their strengths and the different matchup issues that they may present."

Most expect the start of the season to be pretty sloppy, given the lack of preseason and fewer full-go sessions during training camp for players to get acclimated. Coaches, too, could have a wonky beginning to the season, especially those like Kelly who are entering a new gig.

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) goes through drills during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Latrobe, Pa.. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Tomlin: Roethlisberger still has 'Ben-like velocity' after elbow repair

Mike Tomlin knows as well as anyone how resilient Ben Roethlisberger is. But it was comforting nonetheless to observe the Steelers QB performing on a practice field after losing a season to injury and an offseason to the pandemic. Big Ben, Tomlin assured, can still rip it.
Brandon Scherff wants to play entire career with Washington 
news

Brandon Scherff wants to play entire career with Washington 

Brandon Scherff has yet to get a long-term contract from the Washington Football Team, but the three-time Pro Bowl guard hopes to remain in D.C. for his entire career.
Mostert knew he'd remain with 49ers despite trade request
news

Mostert knew he'd remain with 49ers despite trade request

Raheem Mostert requested a trade over the offseason, but after ironing things out in regards to his current contract, the 49ers running back reflected on how things materialized. 
Patriots LG Joe Thuney willing to play RT in Cannon's absence
news

Patriots LG Joe Thuney willing to play RT in Cannon's absence

In wake of Marcus Cannon's decision to opt out of the 2020 season, Patriots guard Joe Thuney expressed his interest in taking over the right tackle spot. 
Aaron Donald excited to put 'own swag' in Brandon Staley's defense
news

Aaron Donald excited to put 'own swag' in Brandon Staley's defense

Set to play under his third defensive coordinator, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald admits to some growing pains, but is getting a feel for how he can "put my own swag" into it. 
LaDainian Tomlinson revisits HOF message: We need to be united
news

LaDainian Tomlinson revisits HOF message: We need to be united

Three years to the day that he delivered his Hall of Fame speech, LaDainian Tomlinson spoke of how it rings as true as ever. "We need to do more talking to our neighbors and befriending people that don't look like us," Tomlinson said. 
Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones will 'carry the load' as Bucs' RB1
news

Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones will 'carry the load' as Bucs' RB1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made it clear on Wednesday that Ronald Jones is the lead back in his offense heading into 2020. 
Raiders release running back Jeremy Hill two days after signing
news

Raiders release running back Jeremy Hill two days after signing

Jeremy Hill was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. On Wednesday, the former Bengals and Patriots running back was released.  
Bills tweak Stefon Diggs' contract to pay him more in 2020
news

Bills tweak Stefon Diggs' contract to pay him more in 2020

Buffalo altered newly acquired wideout Stefon Diggs' contract on Tuesday, moving money up a few years in his deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Raiders stage Zoom stunt to stress COVID-19 readiness

In an effort to impress upon their players need to be on high-alert during this upcoming season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas Raiders deployed an attention-grabbing stunt during Zoom meeting last week.
Mike Vrabel, Titans still awaiting Vic Beasley's arrival to camp
news

Mike Vrabel, Titans still awaiting Vic Beasley's arrival to camp

More than a week after he was supposed to report for COVID-19 testing, Vic Beasley still hasn't shown up to Tennessee Titans training camp. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL