Texans' Tate stealing spotlight from Foster; Britt's star rising

Part of Fitzpatrick's efficiency should be directly attributed to Gailey's quick-rhythm approach that utilizes short and intermediate routes from open formations. The combination of quick throws and short routes allows Fitzpatrick to get the ball out of his hands before the pocket collapses under the duress of four-, five- and six-man pressures. With the spread and empty formations forcing the defense to declare their blitz intentions prior to the snap, defensive coordinators have found it difficult to get Fitzpatrick out of his rhythm and the Bills' offense has rolled as a result.