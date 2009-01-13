Texans tap Bush to be next defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 13, 2009 at 02:57 PM

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans promoted Frank Bush to defensive coordinator Tuesday.

Bush replaces Richard Smith, who was fired along with two other defensive assistants after the Texans finished 8-8 for the second consecutive season.

Houston ranked 22nd in total defense (336.6 yards per game) and 23rd against the run (122.6 yards per game).

"We'll be aggressive, we'll be attacking," Bush said. "More than anything, we're going to be a team that communicates. All of our guys are going to be on the same page. Everyone is going to be doing the exact same job at the exact same time."

The Texans also finished minus-10 in turnover margin after forcing only 22 takeaways, third lowest in the AFC. Houston's 25 sacks was down from 31 in 2007, though defensive end Mario Williams was picked for his first Pro Bowl.

"We're going to simplify, so our guys can play faster," Bush said. "The faster we play, the more times we can get big hits. The more big hits we get, the more times that ball will come out. We want guys to attack and be violent and create turnovers that way."

The 46-year-old Bush just finished his second season as the Texans' senior defensive assistant, working mostly with the line. He joined coach Gary Kubiak in 2007 after serving three seasons as linebackers coach in Arizona. Before that, Bush spent nine seasons in Denver, when Kubiak was the offensive coordinator there.

"He was ready for this opportunity a few years ago," Kubiak said. "Doing my homework, studying the guys who are out there, all my homework kept coming right back to Frank."

The Texans won five of their last six games in 2008, allowing only 18 points per game in that span. They held Tennessee to 281 total yards in a 13-12 win Dec. 14, and allowed only 294 yards against Chicago in the season finale, knocking the Bears out of playoff contention.

But two days after the finale, Kubiak fired Smith, secondary coach Jon Hoke and defensive line coach Jethro Franklin. Smith lasted three seasons, but Kubiak said he was dissatisfied with the defense's progress over that span.

Kubiak said the Texans will keep their 4-3 defensive alignment. He said Bush's rapport with both the staff and the players helped Kubiak make the decision.

"We've got something started here," Kubiak said. "I love Frank's ideas and identity and what he sees us being as a football team. He's a great teacher and a great motivator. We're heading in the right direction and Frank keeps us heading in the right direction."

Bush briefly played linebacker for the Houston Oilers before a spinal injury cut short his career in 1986. He worked as a scout for the Oilers from 1987-92 and coached their linebackers from 1992-94.

Denver's defense improved from 28th in the league to 15th in 1995, Bush's first season there. The Broncos ranked fourth in total defense in 1996 and first against the run.

The Texans have the 15th overall pick in the 2009 draft and Bush said he and Kubiak have not started to analyze possible picks.

Kubiak said he talked Kansas City defensive backs coach David Gibbs on Monday about the secondary coach vacancy. He interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Rod Marinelli last week for the defensive line opening, but Marinelli took a job with the Bears instead.

"I'm trying to go one at a time and see who's the best fit for the Houston Texans," Kubiak said. "It could take a while. It could happen in the next day or so."

