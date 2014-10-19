Texans-Steelers to decide Week 7 fantasy matchups

From Sammy Watkins' huge day (122 yards, two touchdowns) to Russell Wilson putting up over 400 yards of offense (313 passing, 106 rushing), it's been a heck of a week for fantasy owners. By now you're probably somewhere between setting your team up for a playoff run, or trying to complete a trade that could help you climb the standings for a chance at glory. After the Monday night game between the Steelers and the Texans, Week 7 will be in the books and if you're sitting on Arian Foster, Le'Veon Bell or Antionio Brown, you probably like your chances of avoiding a Monday Nightmare. Here's what you can expect from some of the fantasy-relevant players in the Week 7 finale.