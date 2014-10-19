Texans-Steelers to decide Week 7 fantasy matchups

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 09:43 AM

From Sammy Watkins' huge day (122 yards, two touchdowns) to Russell Wilson putting up over 400 yards of offense (313 passing, 106 rushing), it's been a heck of a week for fantasy owners. By now you're probably somewhere between setting your team up for a playoff run, or trying to complete a trade that could help you climb the standings for a chance at glory. After the Monday night game between the Steelers and the Texans, Week 7 will be in the books and if you're sitting on Arian Foster, Le'Veon Bell or Antionio Brown, you probably like your chances of avoiding a Monday Nightmare. Here's what you can expect from some of the fantasy-relevant players in the Week 7 finale.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos' Vic Fangio rips Ravens' last play: 'I thought it was (expletive), but I expected that from them'

Vic Fangio remains salty about the Ravens running the ball with three seconds left in the Broncos' 23-7 home loss. Asked Monday about the final play, in which the Ravens called a run to get over 100 yards rushing and tie the NFL record with 43 consecutive games surpassing the century mark, Fangio didn't hold back.
news

Reid: Chiefs will 'play it by ear' with Josh Gordon, who could be elevated for Week 5 game vs. Bills

Josh Gordon's latest comeback attempt could see his debut as soon as this weekend. Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not rule out Gordon potentially participating in Kansas City's Week 5 showdown with Buffalo.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 4

Justin Fields won his first game in the NFL on Sunday. But he hasn't won the Chicago Bears' starting QB job. Coach Matt Nagy said the pecking order hasn't changed from a week ago and Andy Dalton will start Week 5 against the Raiders -- if he's available. 
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being 'a distraction' after photos, videos go viral

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he apologized to his team for becoming "a distraction" due to his actions over the weekend.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW