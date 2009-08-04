Texans starters Reeves, Myers struck with injuries, will miss time

HOUSTON -- Two Texans starters -- cornerback Jacques Reeves and center Chris Myers -- will miss time because of injuries they sustained during practice Tuesday.
Reeves fractured his left leg in a collision with wide receiver Andre Davis when both went for a pass in the end zone. Reeves, who signed with the Texans as a free agent in 2008, is expected to be out 6 to 8 weeks.
NFL.com's Vic Carucci was at Texans training camp Monday, and the talk there was centered on the team's pursuit of its first playoff berth entering its eighth season. **More ...**
Myers sustained a high ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely. He was injured early in a practice that Texans coach Gary Kubiak called "sloppy" and was taken off the field on a cart.
"We're checking the severity of that," Kubiak said of Myers' injury. "But obviously he's going to miss some time."
Both players attended the afternoon practice and wore walking boots.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press