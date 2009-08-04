Texans starters Reeves, Myers struck with injuries, will miss time

Published: Aug 04, 2009 at 08:54 AM

HOUSTON -- Two Texans starters -- cornerback Jacques Reeves and center Chris Myers -- will miss time because of injuries they sustained during practice Tuesday.

Reeves fractured his left leg in a collision with wide receiver Andre Davis when both went for a pass in the end zone. Reeves, who signed with the Texans as a free agent in 2008, is expected to be out 6 to 8 weeks.

Myers sustained a high ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely. He was injured early in a practice that Texans coach Gary Kubiak called "sloppy" and was taken off the field on a cart.

"We're checking the severity of that," Kubiak said of Myers' injury. "But obviously he's going to miss some time."

Myers started all 16 games for the Texans last season after being traded from the Denver Broncos.

Both players attended the afternoon practice and wore walking boots.

