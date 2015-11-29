Around the NFL

Texans slam Saints to keep AFC South hopes alive

Published: Nov 29, 2015 at 07:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans (6-5) remain tied with the Colts atop the AFC South after knocking off the New Orleans Saints (4-7) 24-6 on Sunday. Here's what you need to know:

  1. After missing last week with a concussion, Brian Hoyer entered Sunday hoping to make everyone forget about T.J. Yates. Hoyer can give thanks tonight for a Saints defense that can't blame their latest disaster on jettisoned coordinator Rob Ryan. Hoyer completed his first 11 passes -- two of them for scores -- to give Houston's signal-caller 15 touchdowns to just five picks on the year. You don't want to see him in constant passing situations, but Hoyer (21-of-27 for 205 yards at 7.6 yards per attempt) has done a better job of scanning the field than last season. Barring injury, we won't see Yates again.
  1. The Saints came into Week 12 with a franchise-record 300-plus yards in 30 straight games. That streak is over after the first 10 completions from Drew Brees accounted for just 43 yards. The Saints lack a trustworthy downfield element, leaving Houston to double-team Willie Snead on third-and-longs -- or just tee off on Brees, who finished with 228 yards at just 5.2 yards per throw and saw his streak of 45 games with a touchdown pass snapped. This offense is no fun to watch.
  1. DeAndre Hopkins leads the league in targets, but the Texans wideout was far from a one-man show on Sunday. Hoyer completed throws to nine different pass-catchers. The result was a nice performance by tight end Ryan Griffin, who pulled down four balls for 72 yards and a score.
  1. The Texans remain notched atop the AFC South with a Colts team they'll face in Week 15. But what are the Saints playing for at this stage? It's unclear if Sean Payton will coach this team next season -- or if he should be allowed to. New Orleans had two weeks to prepare and came out flat. Time for a reboot.
  1. Houston was determined to seal off Mark Ingram, holding the Saints runner to minus one yard in the first quarter and just 52 yards off a measly nine carries all day. We'd love to see the team center the offense around Ingram, but New Orleans was already down 14-0 when he finally broke free for a 29-yard run. I love Ingram's running style, but the Saints don't use him enough.
  1. We say this every week, but J.J. Watt was all over the place. At one point, the star defensive lineman playfully waved at the Saints huddle. Watt had his way with a pair of crushing second-half sacks and two tackles for a loss on a day that saw him pay rent in the New Orleans backfield.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Art Rooney II on Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's not written in stone that this is his last year'

If Big Ben﻿'s long and winding NFL career doesn't come to an end after 2021, it might not come to its end in Pittsburgh, either. Steelers president Art Rooney II said bringing the club's longtime starting QB back for 2022 isn't out of the question.
news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys 'being a little more conservative' with Dak, QB won't play in HOF Game

With Dak Prescott still recovering from a shoulder strain, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that the team plans to slowly bring its franchise QB back into the fold.
news

X-rays negative on Rams QB Matthew Stafford's injured thumb 

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has a swollen thumb after hitting it on a helmet during Monday's practice. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports X-rays on Stafford's thumb have come back negative and will miss a few days. 
news

Joe Judge disciplines Giants players after on-field brawl

Giants coach Joe Judge had Giants players feeling like high-schoolers again, forcing sprints and push-ups after an on-field brawl during training camp practice Tuesday.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts shows off his hands with spectacular grab

Kyle Pitts is making noise at Falcons camp while the Bucs are revving up for their defense of their Super Bowl title.
news

Roundup: Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson (COVID-19) back this weekend

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be back at the end of his 10-day absence on Friday or Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday.
news

Colts All-Pro G Quenton Nelson to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

In the aftermath of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s injury, the Colts' offense has been dealt another major blow. Quenton Nelson will undergo foot surgery today and be out 5-to-12 weeks
news

Panthers waive safety J.T. Ibe after 'unacceptable' practice hit on WR Keith Kirkwood

A scary moment unfolded at Carolina Panthers training camp Tuesday after wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was carted off the field following a big hit from defensive back J.T. Ibe.
news

Deshaun Watson not at Texans' first padded practice as QB deals with lingering minor injury

The Texans' first padded practice of training camp kicked off without Deshaun Watson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Watson is dealing with what is described as a "lingering minor injury."
news

Dolphins teammates see more confident, improved Tua Tagovailoa

After a well-documented minicamp, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is showing improvement early in training camp according to his teammates.
news

Robert Saleh: 'Old soul' Elijah Moore 'already ahead of the game' in Jets offense

Jets rookie Elijah Moore is putting on a show early in training camp. Coach Robert Saleh describes how the Jets WR isn't playing like a rookie as he provides excitement in the Jets offense. 
news

Broncos rookie CB Patrick Surtain II wows Vic Fangio with 'rare' camp: 'It's not too big for him'

The Broncos bypassed drafting a first-round quarterback in 2021. Instead, they plucked Alabama corner ﻿Patrick Surtain II﻿, who the club believes will be a lock-down defender in Vic Fangio's system.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW