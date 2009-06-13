Texans sign QB Grossman, who will compete for third backup spot

More from Grossman
"I'm going to be a good soldier, but at the same time, I am going to compete and do the best I can. They've got their starter and they brought in Dan Orlovsky. I am just going to get in the mix and see where I fit in." More ...
Grossman, an unrestricted free agent, led the Chicago Bears to the NFC championship in 2006, when he threw for 3,193 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The 28-year-old will compete with Alex Brink to be Houston's third quarterback behind starter Matt Schaub and Dan Orlovsky, who spent last season in Detroit.
Grossman, a first-round pick in 2003, had 33 touchdowns and 35 interceptions over six seasons with the Bears. He started 31 career games, but worked mostly as a backup in the two seasons since the team's Super Bowl run.
