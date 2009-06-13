Texans sign QB Grossman, who will compete for third backup spot

"I'm going to be a good soldier, but at the same time, I am going to compete and do the best I can. They've got their starter and they brought in Dan Orlovsky. I am just going to get in the mix and see where I fit in." More ...

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have signed quarterback Rex Grossman.

Grossman, an unrestricted free agent, led the Chicago Bears to the NFC championship in 2006, when he threw for 3,193 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The 28-year-old will compete with Alex Brink to be Houston's third quarterback behind starter Matt Schaub and Dan Orlovsky, who spent last season in Detroit.

Grossman, a first-round pick in 2003, had 33 touchdowns and 35 interceptions over six seasons with the Bears. He started 31 career games, but worked mostly as a backup in the two seasons since the team's Super Bowl run.

