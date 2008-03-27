Texans sign free-agent safety Ferguson

Published: Mar 27, 2008 at 01:44 PM

More on Texans.com

</center>

"My role will be to push for a starting job here on this team, and the leadership I may bring in the locker room –- just try to pass along some of my experiences in my nine years to some of the younger guys," said Ferguson. Full story ...

» Official site:Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed free-agent safety Nick Ferguson on Thursday.

Ferguson spent the past five seasons in Denver, where he started seven games last season and had 55 tackles. His best season came in 2005 when he had 79 tackles and five interceptions.

Ferguson finished last season appearing in 12 games, starting seven. He made 57 tackles with one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He had a season high in tackles with 11 in back-to-back weeks against Jacksonville and at Indianapolis.

He has 325 tackles and seven interceptions in his eight-year NFL career that began with the New York Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.