Texans sign free-agent safety Ferguson

"My role will be to push for a starting job here on this team, and the leadership I may bring in the locker room –- just try to pass along some of my experiences in my nine years to some of the younger guys," said Ferguson. Full story ...
Ferguson spent the past five seasons in Denver, where he started seven games last season and had 55 tackles. His best season came in 2005 when he had 79 tackles and five interceptions.
Ferguson finished last season appearing in 12 games, starting seven. He made 57 tackles with one pass defensed and one forced fumble. He had a season high in tackles with 11 in back-to-back weeks against Jacksonville and at Indianapolis.
He has 325 tackles and seven interceptions in his eight-year NFL career that began with the New York Jets.
The Associated Press contributed to this report