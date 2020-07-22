Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'

Houston's top draft pick Ross Blacklock grew up a Texans fan. Now the defensive tackle will play for his favorite team.

Upon signing his rookie contract Tuesday, Blacklock was overcome with emotion.

"Grown men do cry," the rookie said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I thought this one didn't, but I've been crying all morning. It's tears of joy, though. I'm not a guy who shows a lot of emotions, but this is something special."

The Texans made the TCU product the No. 40 overall selection in the second round. His four-year deal is worth $7.95 million, with a shade under $5 million guaranteed.

"I feel pretty good," he added, per Wilson. "I've been crying all morning. I'm not gonna lie to you. I think it's just all the built-up emotions from the draft leading up to this moment, just knowing all the hard work has paid off."

A versatile defensive lineman, the 290-pound Blacklock shined at the NFL Scouting Combine, securing his place among the top 50 players entering the draft. Houston snagged him in the second round, their first selection of the 2020 draft, to help replace D.J. Reader, who left in free agency.

Blacklock should become a staple of Houston's interior D-line, but also owns the ability and athleticism to kick outside in certain situations. With questions along the line, the Texans need the rookie to be a quick study to open the season.