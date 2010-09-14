Texans sign Denney, Ogunleye after losing Barwin for season

Published: Sep 14, 2010 at 03:26 AM

The Houston Texans, who lost defensive end Connor Barwinfor the season Sunday with a dislocated ankle, signed defensive ends Ryan Denney and Adewale Ogunleye Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reports, via Twitter.

In addition to Denney and Ogunleye, the team worked out free-agent defensive end Bobby McCray Tuesday.

Denney played eight seasons for the Buffalo Bills but was not re-signed in the offseason. Ogunleye is a 10-year veteran who played for the Chicago Bears for the past six seasons. He sustained a broken leg in December and was not re-signed in the offseason. McCray, a seven-year veteran, was recently released by the New Orleans Saints for the second time this offseason. He started all three of the Saints' playoff victories last season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Monday night

Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars following an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury Monday against Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the score tied, 28-28, and 5:25 remaining.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Week 13 Monday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars. 