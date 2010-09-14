Texans sign Denney, Ogunleye after losing Barwin for season

Denney played eight seasons for the Buffalo Bills but was not re-signed in the offseason. Ogunleye is a 10-year veteran who played for the Chicago Bears for the past six seasons. He sustained a broken leg in December and was not re-signed in the offseason. McCray, a seven-year veteran, was recently released by the New Orleans Saints for the second time this offseason. He started all three of the Saints' playoff victories last season.