Texans sign Denney, Ogunleye after losing Barwin for season

The Houston Texans, who lost defensive end Connor Barwinfor the season Sunday with a dislocated ankle, signed defensive ends Ryan Denney and Adewale Ogunleye Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reports, via Twitter.
In addition to Denney and Ogunleye, the team worked out free-agent defensive end Bobby McCray Tuesday.
Denney played eight seasons for the Buffalo Bills but was not re-signed in the offseason. Ogunleye is a 10-year veteran who played for the Chicago Bears for the past six seasons. He sustained a broken leg in December and was not re-signed in the offseason. McCray, a seven-year veteran, was recently released by the New Orleans Saints for the second time this offseason. He started all three of the Saints' playoff victories last season.