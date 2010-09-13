Texans searching to replace injured DE Barwin, contact Little

Published: Sep 13, 2010 at 11:44 AM

The Houston Texans have contacted free-agent defensive end Leonard Little, a league source said Monday.

Little, a 12-year veteran of the St. Louis Rams, is mulling retirement, according to the source, but he's also open to continuing his playing career if the right situation arises.

The Texanslost defensive end Connor Barwin for the season Sunday with a dislocated ankle and are looking for replacements.

"We've got to replace Connor for the season now, and anyone that's out there as a free agent is a possibility, so I think all doors are open and we'll continue to look at every possibility," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said at his news conference Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

