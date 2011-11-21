Texans' Schaub to see foot specialist Wednesday in Charlotte

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub won't see a foot specialist until later this week to get another look at the right foot injury that could end his season, according to NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche.
Schaub was injured during the Texans' 37-9 victory over Tampa Bay on Nov. 13 before the team's bye week. The initial diagnosis showed he suffered a significant injury, but Schaub and the team are seeking another opinion to determine if there is any chance he could return this season.
"He will make his trip to Charlotte tomorrow and he will be looked at Wednesday morning," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said. "We'll hold out hope on Matt ... He's in a boot. We're trying to keep him into what we're doing mentally."
The delay in Schaub seeing the specialist stems from the doctor being unavailable last week, a source told Wyche.
The Texans haven't confirmed reports that Schaub injured the Lisfranc joint in his foot. Schaub said the injury occurred when his foot was caught underneath Buccaneers defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth on a quarterback sneak, and acknowledged last week "it doesn't look good."
The Texans are keeping their options open by working out veteran quarterbacks Jeff Garcia, Trent Edwards, Kellen Clemens, Brody Croyle and Chase Clement on Monday, according to the team's website.
Kubiak said wide receiver Andre Johnson, who has missed six games with a hamstring injury, took all the reps with the first-team offense Monday and "all systems should be go" to face the Jaguars.