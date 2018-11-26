Texans' rushing attack complements dominant defense

If the Texans really are going to make some noise in the postseason -- and hold off the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South title -- they will need to have their own established identity heading into January. Teams like Kansas City, New England, Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Chargers already have proven that they have high-flying offenses that can overwhelm most opponents they face. Houston has been a solid team offensively thus far this season, as they rank 14th in the league in scoring (in contrast, the Chiefs rank second, the Steelers sixth and the Patriots and Chargers are tied for seventh). The more balanced the Texans become, the more dangerous they look when compared to the opponents they might face in the playoffs.