Texans rookie DT Kayden McDonald: Rookie of the Year, Super Bowl 'are realistic to me'

Surprisingly the third defensive tackle off the board following Caleb Banks to the Minnesota Vikings and Peter Woods to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round, McDonald is plenty happy that he landed in Houston.

"Texans, they made it clear who the best defensive tackle was," McDonald said. "It's a blessing to be here. I'm ready for the opportunity."

Said opportunity will likely come in the form of McDonald finding reps in a mix with incumbent starters Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai in between all-star pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

"It's going to be tough to score on us," said McDonald, who heads to a defense that was sixth in the NFL in yards allowed. "We already got the pieces on defense. Adding me, it's gonna be special."

Anderson was consequently the last Texan to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, when he was voted the honoree in 2023. He was the third Houston DROTY after the team's current head coach DeMeco Ryans (2006) and Brian Cushing (2009). An interior defensive lineman hasn't won the hardware since the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald in 2015, though.

McDonald comes to Houston with championship experience, a decorated individual resume and the confidence to make 2026 a memorable debut for himself and season for the Texans.

"Everybody that went before me [in the draft], that's what fuels me," McDonald said. "There's not one player better than me in this class. I'm gonna show it."

Championship Sunday is a destination the Houston Texans have yet to arrive at in the franchise's history. The current stable has lost in the Divisional Round three seasons running.

Their newest defensive tackle is looking to change that during a rookie season he's striving to make memorable in more than one account.

Houston, we have a rookie with massive expectations.