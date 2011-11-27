Texans, retired QB Favre try to end speculation about merger

Published: Nov 27, 2011 at 12:24 PM

Houston Texans fans, Brett Favre isn't walking through that door.

Houston's problem? It's at QB

Brett Favre says he's not in the mix in Houston, but some people might not buy that. So let's consider that possibility and four others for the QB-starved Texans. More...

The Texans have lost quarterback Matt Schaub and Matt Leinart to injuries, but general manager Rick Smith told Sports Illustrated's Peter King that he doesn't see the team calling 42-year-old Favre to come play in Houston.

Favre, who retired for a third time last offseason, also told King via text message that he isn't up to the challenge of playing again. He said he hasn't thrown a football since Nov. 4, and no teams have called him about returning for a 21st NFL season.

It has been a tough week for the Texans, despite them improving to 8-3 and leading the AFC South by two games with a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They put Schaub on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday because of a foot injury and lost Leinart to an apparent broken collarbone Sunday during the first half of Sunday's win.

T.J. Yates, a rookie from North Carolina, took over for Leinart and completed 8 of 15 passes for 70 yards against the Jaguars. Kellen Clemens, a six-year veteran who signed earlier in the week, is the only other quarterback on Houston's roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine recap -- OL, RB, player interviews

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

With NFL opportunity knocking, Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner thanks his mother by telling her to retire

Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner didn't allow a receiving TD in three years of college ball, but with the NFL in his future, he wants to allow his mom the luxury of retirement after all she's done for him. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW