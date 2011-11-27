Texans, retired QB Favre try to end speculation about merger

Houston's problem? It's at QB
The Texans have lost quarterback Matt Schaub and Matt Leinart to injuries, but general manager Rick Smith told Sports Illustrated's Peter King that he doesn't see the team calling 42-year-old Favre to come play in Houston.
Favre, who retired for a third time last offseason, also told King via text message that he isn't up to the challenge of playing again. He said he hasn't thrown a football since Nov. 4, and no teams have called him about returning for a 21st NFL season.
It has been a tough week for the Texans, despite them improving to 8-3 and leading the AFC South by two games with a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They put Schaub on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday because of a foot injury and lost Leinart to an apparent broken collarbone Sunday during the first half of Sunday's win.
T.J. Yates, a rookie from North Carolina, took over for Leinart and completed 8 of 15 passes for 70 yards against the Jaguars. Kellen Clemens, a six-year veteran who signed earlier in the week, is the only other quarterback on Houston's roster.