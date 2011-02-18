Texans release veteran safety Wilson, four others

The other players released included wide receiver Andre Davis, linebackers Darnell Bing and Isaiah Greenhouse and defensive tackle DeMario Pressley.
Wilson started 13 games this season. He had four interceptions and 148 total tackles in three seasons with the Texans.
Davis, with the Texans since 2007, started one game in 2010 and netted six catches for 59 yards. His 33 receptions for 583 yards and three touchdowns in 2007 mark his career best.
Bing, a four-year veteran, didn't appear in a game this season. Greenhouse, a rookie out of Northwestern State-Louisiana, appeared in two games for the Texans, but he failed to record a tackle. Pressley, who spent his rookie season in 2009 with the New Orleans Saints, didn't appear in a game with the Texans in 2010.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.