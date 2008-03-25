Texans release injured McKinney, re-sign Turk

Published: Mar 25, 2008 at 10:15 AM

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans released center Steve McKinney, one of the franchise's original players, and re-signed punter Matt Turk on Tuesday.

Texans' offseason moves:
Players retained:
» TE Mark Bruener

» S Will Demps

» S Glenn Earl

» DE Ndukwe Kalu
» P Matt Turk
New players acquired:
» LB Kevin Bentley ( Seahawks)

» RB Chris Brown ( Titans)

» OG Chris Myers ( Broncos)

» CB Jacques Reeves ( Cowboys)

» LB Chaun Thompson ( Browns)

Players lost:
» LB Charlie Anderson ( Dolphins)

» S Michael Boulware ( Vikings)

» LB Danny Clark ( Giants)

» DB Von Hutchins ( Falcons)

» C Steve McKinney (released)

» TE Jeb Putzier ( Seahawks)

» Texans transactions

The 6-foot-4, 302-pound McKinney started the first three games of last season before going on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament. The Texans traded their sixth-round draft pick for Denver center Chris Myers last week.

McKinney was signed by Houston as an unrestricted free agent in 2002, before the Texans' first season. He started all 16 games in Houston's first four seasons. He's one of only four players to have appeared in the Texans' first 80 games.

The 32-year-old McKinney was drafted by Indianapolis in the fourth round of the 1998 draft. He's played in 144 games with 133 starts in 10 NFL seasons.

Turk played in all 16 games last season, averaging 41.7 yards per punt with a net average of 37.4, both team records. Turk also set a team record with a 44.5-yard net average in the regular-season finale against Indianapolis.

In 12 seasons, Turk has averaged 42.4 yards per punt with a net average of 37.4 yards.

