Texans release 42-year-old punter Shane Lechler

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.
The 42-year-old Lechler does not plan on retiring, according to McClain.
Entering his 19th NFL season, Lechler remains one of the best booters in the NFL. He netted a 41.3 average per punt in 2017, with 32 downed inside the 20-yard-line.
Lechler and Daniel shared punting duties during the preseason. The rookie earned a 43.1 net average on 10 punts with four downed inside the 20-yard-line. Daniel impressed enough to make the Texans coaching staff comfortable going young.
Cutting Lechler saves Houston $1.4 million on the salary cap.
Lechler spent five seasons with the Texans after 13 with the Oakland Raiders. One of the best punters in NFL history, the seven-time Pro Bowler is the league's all-time leader in yards per punt at 47.6. He shouldn't have trouble landing another gig.