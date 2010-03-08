Texans re-sign WR Walter, P Turk

Published: Mar 08, 2010 at 09:47 AM

Wide receiver Kevin Walter and punter Matt Turk, both unrestricted free agents, were re-signed by the Houston Texans, the team announced Monday.

Walter started 14 games opposite Andre Johnson last season and had 53 receptions for 611 yards and two touchdowns. He joined the Texans in 2006 and has 195 receptions for 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns since arriving in Houston.

Walter, who has started 45 games in the last three seasons, signed with the Texans after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Turk averaged a franchise-best 42.8 yards per punt last season and landed 24 kicks inside the opponents' 20-yard line. The 41-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Texans after one year with the St. Louis Rams.

Terms weren't disclosed Monday, although the Houston Chronicle reported that Walter agreed to a five-year, $21.5 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL Championship Sunday winners and losers: Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford meet the moment

A week after the greatest Divisional Round ever, the NFL playoffs delivered a pair of thrilling double-digit comebacks. Who are the biggest winners and losers from Championship Sunday? Adam Schein weighs in.
news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City. General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW