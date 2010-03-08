Texans re-sign WR Walter, P Turk

Wide receiver Kevin Walter and punter Matt Turk, both unrestricted free agents, were re-signed by the Houston Texans, the team announced Monday.
Walter started 14 games opposite Andre Johnson last season and had 53 receptions for 611 yards and two touchdowns. He joined the Texans in 2006 and has 195 receptions for 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns since arriving in Houston.
Walter, who has started 45 games in the last three seasons, signed with the Texans after three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Turk averaged a franchise-best 42.8 yards per punt last season and landed 24 kicks inside the opponents' 20-yard line. The 41-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Texans after one year with the St. Louis Rams.
Terms weren't disclosed Monday, although the Houston Chronicle reported that Walter agreed to a five-year, $21.5 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.