Texans re-sign tight end Bruener, safety Earl

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans re-signed free agent tight end Mark Bruener and safety Glenn Earl on Monday.
Bruener, a 13-year veteran, appeared in 14 games with one start for Houston last season. The blocking tight end joined the Texans in 2004 after playing for Pittsburgh his first nine seasons.
Earl missed the entire 2007 season after fracturing his foot in the exhibition opener. A fourth-round pick in 2004, Earl has appeared in 37 games with 31 starts for Houston. He started 15 games at strong safety in 2006 and had 70 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
