Texans re-sign free agent safety Quintin Demps

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 12:19 PM

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans have re-signed free agent safety Quintin Demps.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Demps had a career year with Houston last season with 22 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended in nine games. He also returned five kickoffs for 169 yards (33.8 average), including a 50-yarder against Carolina, the longest by a Texans player last season.

The fifth-year veteran originally signed with Houston in December 2010. Demps was a fourth-round draft pick out of UTEP by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. He has 34 career tackles, one sack and three interceptions, and 63 kickoff returns for 1,638 yards (26.0 average) and one touchdown.

