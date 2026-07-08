Texans RB Woody Marks 'learning the route tree' in anticipation of pass-catching role 

The Houston Texans traded for David Montgomery to take over the lead running back duties, but the club still envisions a sizable role for second-year RB Woody Marks.
The shifty back took over the starting role midway through his rookie season when it was clear Joe Mixon wouldn't return, and veteran Nick Chubb couldn't perk up the ground game. Marks flashed for spells, leading the club with 703 rushing yards, but the ground game was wholly inefficient -- hence the trade for Montgomery. Marks' season-long was a 23-yard run, and he generated 39 first downs in 16 games.
Marks profiles as a change-of-pace back and third-down pass catcher, as well as some added kick return duties this season. He generated 208 receiving yards on 24 catches with three touchdowns last season, including a season-best 50-yard catch-and-run.
"I think the key for Woody is understanding his role, which he does," running backs coach and assistant head coach Danny Barrett told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. "He's going to get lots of opportunities. Last year we brought him along slower, which was good to help him kind of learn the game. And once he learned the game, he played a lot faster. And you can see him now playing even faster. So, his role is going to pick up some third downs, special teams. He's a kickoff return guy. But, more importantly, probably in the passing game as well. Just his level of confidence in the offense going into Year 2 is at an all-time high right now. We've got to keep it there."
The Texans view Montgomery as a three-down back, but Marks can earn snaps as a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield, where he thrived at USC before the Texans made him a fourth-round pick.
"Nick Caley is doing a great job right now," Marks told Wilson. "Got me doing all types of routes, learning the route tree. Just get outside and just using me as he can so I can be productive."
Marks said he's excited to pair with Montgomery after seeing what the veteran did with speedster Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.
"Love him as a back, watched him a couple times, him and Jahmyr Gibbs, see how they complement each other," Marks said. "Having another back in the backfield is always good. There's less I can take off of my body, and there's less he can take off his body, and we're just ready to get to work."
More was put on Marks' plate last year than it should have given his skill set and experience. But being thrust into the starting role gave the 25-year-old confidence that he can play any part asked of him in 2026.
"I think I did decent," Marks said of his 2025 campaign. "Just next year, just try to be better, better my craft. There's always room for improvement and just be the best version I can and be the best version of my last name. I just want to get better at everything. Just get smarter at the game. I really don't have no goals. I just want to win. I want to get to the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl, so my goals come with team success."