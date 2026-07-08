Texans RB Woody Marks 'learning the route tree' in anticipation of pass-catching role 

The Texans view Montgomery as a three-down back, but Marks can earn snaps as a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield, where he thrived at USC before the Texans made him a fourth-round pick.

"Nick Caley is doing a great job right now," Marks told Wilson. "Got me doing all types of routes, learning the route tree. Just get outside and just using me as he can so I can be productive."

Marks said he's excited to pair with Montgomery after seeing what the veteran did with speedster Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.

"Love him as a back, watched him a couple times, him and Jahmyr Gibbs, see how they complement each other," Marks said. "Having another back in the backfield is always good. There's less I can take off of my body, and there's less he can take off his body, and we're just ready to get to work."

More was put on Marks' plate last year than it should have given his skill set and experience. But being thrust into the starting role gave the 25-year-old confidence that he can play any part asked of him in 2026.