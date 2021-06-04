Around the NFL

Texans RB Mark Ingram joins MLS club D.C. United's ownership group

Published: Jun 04, 2021 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Mark Ingram﻿ is diversifying his investments.

Ingram has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's D.C. United as an investor, pending MLS approval, the team announced Friday.

Ingram's involvement is just the latest in a string of professional athletes who have invested in ownership groups of teams in other leagues. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James holds an ownership stake in the Premier League's Liverpool Football Club, Kansas City Chiefs wunderkind ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ is the minority owner of the Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals and Green Bay Packers superstar ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ owns a portion of the National Basketball Association's Milwaukee Bucks, for example.

Ingram's investment likely comes as a result of his time spent in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area in the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, an experience he pointed to when speaking about his decision to join the club's ownership group.

"D.C. United are a club rich with tradition and ripe with promise," Ingram said in a statement released by the team. "I am excited about the recent investments the club has made to build towards a sustainable future and the decisions they have taken at the leadership level both on and off the pitch. Additionally, the club's values have been on full display recently and they align with my beliefs.

"I've spent quite a bit of time in the DMV as a professional athlete as well as had the fortune of attending D.C. United matches and the passion of the sporting community and fanbase here is second to none. I look forward to playing an active role in the ownership group to help our club compete for more major trophies and deepen our impact in the community."

While Ingram will spend 2021 in Texas as part of the Houston Texans, he'll retain a connection to the region surrounding the nation's capital with D.C. United. It seems as if maintaining such a tie was central to Ingram's investment, as well as the club's efforts toward advancing inclusion and its chances of on-field success.

"We first spent time with Mark in 2019 and we have built a relationship founded on a set of shared values and a love of sport and community," Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, co-chairmen of D.C. United, said in the same statement. "Mark's track record at the highest levels of both collegiate and professional sports and the perspective that he brings is a valued addition to our ownership group and we look forward to having him as our partner."

Related Content

news

Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.
news

Multiple assistant coaches to lose Tier 1 status unless they receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday the latest developments regarding the NFL's ruling in relation to assistant coaches who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Cam Newton exits Patriots OTAs after appearing to have issue with throwing hand

New England Patriots quarterback exited Friday's OTA session after appearing have an issue with his throwing hand, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: 'This is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult'

Few would've ever expected the former QB to find his way back to the NFL, but Tim Tebow is out to shock the world. And, so far, his coach and former mentor appreciates Tebow's progress.
news

Robert Saleh: Jamison Crowder 'working through' contractual matters while absent from Jets OTAs

The Jets' busy offseason has put the status of one of their more reliable pass-catchers in recent years in an interesting position. Jamison Crowder is 
news

Roundup: Ex-Colts DB Malik Hooker visits Steelers

The 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft took a trip to Pittsburgh this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ made headlines last week when he noted he didn't know the playbook "really, really good" during his rookie season. The admission created waves, but coach Brian Flores dismissed the issue Friday.
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame to host inaugural GM forum, fourth annual QB coach summit

With an eye toward the further development of a comprehensive and diversified NFL workplace, the league and Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, along with the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. 
news

Retired TE Greg Olsen's son, TJ, to receive heart transplant

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end ﻿Greg Olsen﻿, is set to receive a heart transplant.
news

Falcons TE Hayden Hurst 'on a mission' to generate breakout season

With dynamic rookie Kyle Pitts waiting in the wings, Hayden Hurst has extra incentive to break out in Year 4.
news

Andre Dillard ready to battle Jordan Mailata for Eagles starting LT job: 'I welcome all competition'

The Philadelphia Eagles are prepping for a true training camp battle for the starting left tackle job between a former first-round pick, Andre Dillard, and a former seventh-rounder, Jordan Mailata.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW