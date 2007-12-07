Texans RB Green done for the season because of knee injury

Published: Dec 07, 2007 at 07:02 AM

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans placed Ahman Green on injured reserve Friday, ending the season for the player signed to be their featured running back.

Green missed Houston's last three games with a left knee injury that's bothered him for months. He rushed for 260 yards on 70 carries this season, less than what the Texans expected when he signed a four-year, $23 million contract in March.

Green rushed for 144 yards in Houston's first two wins, then sprained his knee in the loss to Indianapolis on Sept. 23. He's appeared in only four games since and his best was a 16-carry, 44-yard effort against Jacksonville on Oct. 14.

Houston ranks 23rd in rushing in the NFL, averaging 93 yards. Ron Dayne is the Texans' leading rusher, with 601 yards on 155 carries.

The Texans also moved Shane Boyd up from the practice squad Friday as the No. 2 quarterback Sunday because Matt Schaub is out with a dislocated shoulder. Boyd will back up starter Sage Rosenfels.

Rosenfels will make his third start. He's completed 78 of 123 passes for 914 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He's also thrown seven interceptions.

Boyd is in his second full pro season. The former Kentucky star was cut by Arizona before the season and signed to the Texans practice squad in October. He has yet to play.

Copyright 2007 by the Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second on all-time wins list

With the Patriots' dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Bill Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list with 324 victories (regular and postseason).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett exits win over Buccaneers with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

news

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson exits loss to Vikings with thumb injury

Miami Dolphins rookie signal-caller Skylar Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-16 loss to Minnesota and did not return.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE