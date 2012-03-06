Texans RB Foster says he knew he'd be rewarded eventually

Despite being considered by many as one of the most underpaid running backs in the NFL this past season, Arian Foster barely made a peep publicly about his contract with the Houston Texans.
Instead of sounding off on how undervalued he was, Foster kept quiet and followed up a 2010 season in which he led the league in rushing with another dominant campaign in 2011, finishing with 1,224 yards rushing, 617 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.
Foster's gaudy numbers, coupled with his positive attitude finally paid off to the tune of a five-year deal that NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported is worth maximum of $43.5 million with $20.75 guaranteed.
"I'm a believer in karma, and knew if I did right when I was making league minimum, I would be rewarded down the line," Foster said during a news conference Tuesday.
"I was adamant about not negotiating through the media in this process," Foster added. "(The) Texans reached out with a deal when they didn't have to."
Foster, who made the league minimum after going undrafted out of the University of Tennessee, battled emotions as he addressed the Houston media, detailing the financial hardships he endured as a child. He told the story of when his mother sold her wedding ring so that he and the rest of his family could eat.
"That's why I don't complain too much," Foster said, adding, "This is the first time in a long time that I've shed tears. Hard work does pay off."
By reaching a deal, the Texans avoided having to use their franchise tag on Foster, who was set to become a restricted free agent next week.