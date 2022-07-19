Texans RB Darius Anderson arrested for burglary with intent to commit assault, theft

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged last Friday for burglary with intent to commit assault and theft, according to Harris County (Texas) Court records.

Anderson, 24, is no longer in custody and is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, per court records.

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson," the Texans said in a Monday statement to NFL Media. "We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

The original charge for Anderson was listed as burglary with intent to rape, according to Harris County records, but officials confirmed to NFL.com on Tuesday that the original charge appeared to be a coding error and has been corrected.