Texans, Ravens aren't the only teams chasing contenders

"That Indy game is only going to mean as much as we want it to mean if we win this week," said Texans tight end Owen Daniels, who ranks second among all tight ends this seeason in receptions (39) and tied for second in touchdowns (5). "We know that if we want to be division champs, we're going to have to knock (the Colts) off and play a lot better. But we're concerned with what we can control, and that's how well we're playing. Obviously, Indianapolis is playing good football right now, but we're worried about us winning games. When we play them, we'll worry about beating them."