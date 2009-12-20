Texans-Rams quicktake

It was over when ...
Texans QB Matt Schaub became the first 4,000-yard passer in team history Sunday.
(Tom Gannam / Associated Press)
Houston RB Ryan Moats ran for a first down on third-and-1, bringing the game to the 2-minute warning and allowing the Texans to kneel down for the win.
Game ball
Texans QB Matt Schaub and WR Andre Johnson have been on point all season, and were at it again against the Rams. Schaub was 28 of 40 for 367 yards and a touchdown. And while Schaub's touchdown wasn't to Johnson, he still connected with him nine times for 196 yards, bringing Johnson's season total to a league-leading 1,433 receiving yards.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Johnson, who led the NFL with 1,575 receiving yards last season, is trying to become just the second receiver (Jerry Rice did it twice) to lead the league in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson finished with 123 total yards, moving his season total to 1,675. ... The Texans converted just five of 14 third downs, while the Rams were eight of 15. ... Houston rushed for just 52 yards.