Texans-Rams quicktake

Johnson, who led the NFL with 1,575 receiving yards last season, is trying to become just the second receiver (Jerry Rice did it twice) to lead the league in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson finished with 123 total yards, moving his season total to 1,675. ... The Texans converted just five of 14 third downs, while the Rams were eight of 15. ... Houston rushed for just 52 yards.