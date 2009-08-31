Texans QB Schaub sprains ankle against Vikings

Published: Aug 31, 2009 at 05:04 PM

HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback Matt Schaub sprained his left ankle against the Vikings.

He returned after the injury, but was limping and was replaced by Dan Orlovsky to start the third quarter.

He said he hurt his foot when it caught the rubber on the sideline as he ran out of bounds.

"I just felt a little something in my ankle and it kind of progressively got a little sore," Schaub said. "I was able to stay in there and just came in at the half and figured it was best to just get some treatment on it and proceed that way."

Schaub was 10 of 14 for 108 yards with one interception. He said he expects to play Friday.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers, Lions select QBs; Cowboys pick WR

In his final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round, Daniel Jeremiah projects two quarterbacks to be among the top 32 picks and forecasts the Cowboys to be one of seven teams that select a wide receiver.

news

Cardinals pick up fifth-year option on QB Kyler Murray

As expected, Arizona picked up the fifth-year option on Kyler Murray's rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Acclaimed painter Rob Prior to render portraits of top picks during 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL will be introducing a new element of arts and culture into the 2022 NFL Draft by capturing the moment each of the top picks are selected with custom paintings by Rob Prior. The paintings will later be auctioned off to raise funds for the NFL Foundation.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW