Texans QB Deshaun Watson tears ACL in practice

"Has there ever been a rookie that does that? It would be hard to find," Sherman told reporters. "Maybe [Michael] Vick from time to time; he was very special in the pocket. But, it wasn't like he was getting out to run. He was getting out to look up and find the open guy. He's going to be a special player in this league. He made plays that very few people in this league, including the top-tier guys, can make."