Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Rams WR Robert Woods lead Players of the Week

Against a terrific defense, Los Angeles Rams receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿ hauled in a huge outing and NFC Offensive Player of the Week after keying a 27-24 L.A. victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Woods had 12 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Carolina Panthers defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ is quickly becoming one of the most promising pass rushers around and turned in a performance worth of NFC Defensive Player of the Week. In the Panthers' 20-0 triumph over the Detroit Lions, Burns produced five tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and a pass defended.