Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Rams WR Robert Woods lead Players of the Week

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 08:30 AM
If anyone had forgotten, ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ reminded everyone how dazzling a talent he truly is in Week 11.

The Houston Texans quarterback did it all as he lifted his squad to an impressive win over the New England Patriots and, in the process, earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Texans' 27-20 win over the Pats came to be as Watson had 344 passing yards and two touchdown passes with no interceptions, a 121.9 rating and a 75.7 completion rate.

Joining Watson on the AFC's weekly honor roll, Cleveland Browns defensive end ﻿Olivier Vernon﻿ had one of many defensive highlights in his team's 22-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Vernon had three sacks, including one for a safety. The defensive end had five tackles and a pass defended.

In one of Week 11's biggest games, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Green Bay Packers, 34-31, in overtime with AFC Special Teams Player of the Week ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿ lifting Indy to the win with a game-winning 39-yard kick. It was the fourth field goal of the afternoon for Blankenship who added a pair of extra points in an overall 14-point showing.

Against a terrific defense, Los Angeles Rams receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿ hauled in a huge outing and NFC Offensive Player of the Week after keying a 27-24 L.A. victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Woods had 12 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Carolina Panthers defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ is quickly becoming one of the most promising pass rushers around and turned in a performance worth of NFC Defensive Player of the Week. In the Panthers' 20-0 triumph over the Detroit Lions, Burns produced five tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and a pass defended.

Washington Football Team punter ﻿Tress Way﻿ was booming on Sunday in his team's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a gross average of 50.4 yards (46.6 net) over his five puns and three of them landed inside the 20. For his efforts, Way was recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

