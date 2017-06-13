Around the NFL

Texans QB coaches: Tom Savage has 'grown a lot'

Published: Jun 13, 2017 at 01:22 AM

Texans quarterback Tom Savage has the unenviable task of being the guy this spring and summer while simultaneously fending off a first-round pick in Deshaun Watson, for whom the organization traded up in the draft.

The good news for Savage is that his coaches seem to notice.

"He's just come in with a very down-to-earth work ethic with it," Sean Ryan, the team's quarterbacks coach, told the Texans' official site. "If he's thought about it a lot, it hasn't come through to me, in terms of what his role will be or how it's changed from a year ago."

Added Pat O'Hara, a Texans offensive assistant: "Yeah, he has grown a lot. He's been through a lot, not just the injuries, but he's seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go here. The thing that really is positive for him is that this is his fourth season, and in college he was with three different teams, three different systems, maybe more, maybe different coordinators."

The Texans, like the Bears, have the most interesting quarterback situations this summer. Unlike the Chiefs, who have at least a year-long succession plan they'd like to follow, the result of this competition will come down to whatever happens in late July and August. In both cases, the coaching staff would love the veteran to put them in a position of strength and not force the team to bend and play their rookies.

Savage, though, is unique in that he's playing on a playoff-ready roster. At one point last season, he was viewed more favorably than the entrenched starter who put the Texans in a spot to reach the postseason. If he's grown a lot since, is there a chance he could keep Watson off the field all year?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official on Tuesday, as first-year head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Jalen Hurts﻿ is the starting quarterback. 
news

Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears

Desmond Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Vikings acquiring TE Chris Herndon from Jets in trade following Irv Smith Jr.'s knee injury

Minnesota has solved its TE issue, as the Vikings are trading for promising Jets TE Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation. Herndon is slated to step right in following Irv Smith's knee injury.
news

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
news

Saints planning to use interim facility for first four weeks of season due to Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday that the team plans to use an interim facility for the first four weeks of the regular season due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (ACL) to start season on PUP list

The Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP list into the season, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.
news

Texans not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline

Barring a dramatic turn of event, the Texans plan to keep Deshaun Watson on their roster past Tuesday's 4 p.m. cutdown deadine.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) to start season on PUP list, won't play until Week 7 

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ (quad) is being kept on the PUP list to start the season, meaning he won't play until Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
news

New England Patriots release QB Cam Newton

The quarterback battle in New England ended abruptly Tuesday when the Patriots released veteran Cam Newton. The move means the starting job belongs to rookie first-round pick Mac Jones.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Cowboys waived QBs Garrett Gilbert and ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿. Plus, other news from a busy day around the NFL.
news

Washington releases RB Peyton Barber; Jaret Patterson to back up Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football team released RB Peyton Barber on Tuesday. The move leaves four running backs on the Washington roster -- ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿, ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿, Jonathan Williams and ﻿J.D. McKissic﻿. 
news

Dwayne Haskins expected to make Steelers' initial 53-man roster

Dwayne Haskins﻿ has earned a job out of training camp. The former first-rounder is expected to make the initial 53-man roster with the Steelers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW