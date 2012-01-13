Texans' Phillips won't interview with Bucs

Published: Jan 13, 2012 at 07:46 AM

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak is confirming that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has withdrawn from consideration for the Tampa Bay head coaching position.

Phillips was scheduled to interview withTampa Bay on Friday, but canceled that interview. The Buccaneers fired Raheem Morris after finishing 4-12.

Phillips turned around Houston's defense in his first season with the Texans, who face Baltimore on Sunday in an AFC divisional playoff game He was hired after being fired as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the 2010 season.

Kubiak says Phillips' decision not to pursue the Tampa Bay job is a "great one for this organization."

Phillips had surgery on his kidney and gall bladder on Dec. 15 and has returned to the team. He is still recovering from those procedures.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
news

Three strong potential trade fits; plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 8

If Marlon Mack is traded, there's one team he'd give a real boost to. Cynthia Frelund identifies three strong potential trade fits. Plus, an upset pick for Week 8 and the forecast on a few notable player projections.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona. TE ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.
news

Week 8 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Michael F. Florio breaks down the top fantasy football matchups for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW