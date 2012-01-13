Texans' Phillips won't interview with Bucs

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak is confirming that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has withdrawn from consideration for the Tampa Bay head coaching position.
Phillips was scheduled to interview withTampa Bay on Friday, but canceled that interview. The Buccaneers fired Raheem Morris after finishing 4-12.
Phillips turned around Houston's defense in his first season with the Texans, who face Baltimore on Sunday in an AFC divisional playoff game He was hired after being fired as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the 2010 season.
Kubiak says Phillips' decision not to pursue the Tampa Bay job is a "great one for this organization."
Phillips had surgery on his kidney and gall bladder on Dec. 15 and has returned to the team. He is still recovering from those procedures.