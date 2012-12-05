Texans-Patriots, Ravens-Redskins, Saints-Giants head Week 14

Why this game is No. 1:

What an individual matchup this game presents: A top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year trying to hunt down one of the leading contenders for Most Valuable Player. How often do you get to see two of the NFL's finest go head-to-head, with each going out of his way to game plan for the other? That's what it'll be when Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt lines up across from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. There are mind games to be played, just like when Brady squares off against elite secondary talents like Ed Reed or Darrelle Revis. Will he throw away from Watt's ever-swatting hands? Or try to go through them? In a broader sense, it's worth asking if the Patriots' suddenly balanced offense is the perfect machinery to toss at a Texans defense that has shown signs of faltering. On the other side, have the Patriots seen an offense as balanced as Houston's unit, starring running back Arian Foster and receiver Andre Johnson? A showdown of epic proportions, perfect for the spotlight game on Monday night. Week 14 certainly saves the best for last. #HOUvsNE *

Why this game is No. 2:

Roughly 38 miles separate the homes of the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins, but for years, it was so much more. There were the stacked and playoff-ready Ravens, who made the postseason in each of the last four campaigns: the upstarts of the area, laughing at their elder brethren. Then there was Washington, often futile in its postseason quest and not thrilled its kid brother was getting all the hype. Seems like things are on even footing now. Sure, Baltimore is its usual self, even amid injury issues. But with three straight wins -- thanks in large part to the brilliance of Robert Griffin III and his on-field rapport with receiver Pierre Garcon -- the Redskins might be playing better than their neighbors. A win would be big for both teams with regards to the playoffs, but the 'Skins need it just a bit more as they scrape and claw to sit at the cool table. Washington probably wouldn't mind some bragging rights, either. #BALvsWAS *

Why this game is No. 3:

Why this game is No. 4:

In the NFC North, which might be the NFL's best division, every game featuring the Packers, Bears or Vikings is important. And yes, it's head-spinning that we're still talking about young and inexperienced Minnesota this late in the season. But at 6-6, a win on Sunday keeps the Vikings in the thick of the playoff race. A loss, however, essentially ruins their chances while allowing the Bears to bounce back from last week's ugliness. Chicago just needs to right itself. What better way to do that than to ruin its rivals' season? The game is in Minnesota, where the Vikings are 5-1. And they still have Adrian Peterson, who will be running against a Bears defense missing Brian Urlacher. Can the Vikes continue their stunning 2012? #CHIvsMIN *

Why this game is No. 5:

On the surface, the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals seem to have nothing in common. Big market vs. small market. Different divisions. Big-money/spend at will vs. well, not. But look closer and there is more to bring them together than push them apart. They are both among the NFL's hottest teams -- really -- with Cincy winning four in a row and Dallas taking three of its last four. Both feature power running backs in BenJarvus Green-Ellis and DeMarco Murray, and both have young, electric receivers in A.J. Green and Dez Bryant. Devoid of drama and with no ulterior storylines, this should simply be a good game between two teams sitting just outside of the playoffs entering Week 14. Whoever wins takes a big step forward. #DALvsCIN *

Why this game is No. 6:

Don't laugh or click away. This isn't a mistake, putting a game between two teams with a combined record of 7-17 up here at No. 6. And no, it doesn't have anything to do with Tim Tebow. Jets-Jaguars sits in this this lofty perch because of the Gang Green drama. I'm not ashamed to say it. Rex Ryan told his players Wednesday morning that Mark Sanchez will retain his starting job, despite Sanchez getting yanked last Sunday in favor of Greg McElroy, who led the Jets to the game's only touchdown in a 7-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Still, it will be fascinating to watch the soap opera play out at the most important position in the biggest city (even if the game is actually in Jacksonville). How long a leash does Sanchez get? Oh, and if Tebow gets to play in front of his hometown fans? That'll only add to the madness. #NYJvsJAC *