Texans owner says his team is interested in Schobel

Published: Aug 06, 2010 at 04:29 AM

One potential landing spot for free agent Aaron Schobel was confirmed Thursday when Houston Texans owner Bob McNair said his team is interested in signing the former Bills defensive end/linebacker.

Schobel, who played collegiately at TCU and lives in the Houston area, was waived by the Bills on Wednesday after oscillating on retirement this offseason. He is second in Bills club history with 78 sacks.

Schobel's pass-rush abilities hold plenty of interest for the Texans, who are trying to reach the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

"(General manager) Rick (Smith) is talking with our coaches, and they're evaluating things and trying to determine exactly what role a player like Aaron would fill," McNair told the Houston Chronicle. "We all respect him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL teams, players celebrate dads on Father's Day

As dads and their families celebrate Father's Day, the NFL community took a moment to honor their loved ones.

news

NFL community commemorates Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery was no more and that the Civil War had concluded. On Sunday, teams from across the league have observed the day and its impact across social media.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12, crossing the finish line with a time of 13.16 in Saturday's Diamond League event in Paris, France.

news

Saints' Mark Ingram on transition to new coach Dennis Allen: 'I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same'

Saints RB Mark Ingram believes the promotion of Dennis Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach will be good for the locker room.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW