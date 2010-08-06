Texans owner says his team is interested in Schobel

One potential landing spot for free agent Aaron Schobel was confirmed Thursday when Houston Texans owner Bob McNair said his team is interested in signing the former Bills defensive end/linebacker.
Schobel's pass-rush abilities hold plenty of interest for the Texans, who are trying to reach the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
"(General manager) Rick (Smith) is talking with our coaches, and they're evaluating things and trying to determine exactly what role a player like Aaron would fill," McNair told the Houston Chronicle. "We all respect him."