Texans owner on QB change: 'That was a gutsy call'

Published: Dec 18, 2016 at 10:46 AM
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair backed Brock Osweiler as long as he could.

The high-priced quarterback's ineptitude finally led to a quarterback change, with coach Bill O'Brien yanking Osweiler in favor of third-year pro Tom Savage, who led Houston to a 21-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I'm just glad I wasn't the one that had to make that decision," McNair said Sunday, via the Houston Chronicle. "I mean, that was a gutsy call. Give coach credit, he made a change and it was for the good of the team. We benefited from it. Now we have three good quarterbacks and we are proud of all of them."

The owner's comment comes two weeks after McNair pleaded for fans to not be critical of Osweiler's play.

The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year $72 million contract with $37 million in guarantees this offseason.

Savage went 23-of-36 passing for 260 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for an 85.4 passer rating in the Texans' comeback. Savage displayed a willingness to stretch the field, something Osweiler was reticent to try.

"Tom played very well," McNair said. "He got things going for us. That was a decision coach made and he's going to do what he thinks is best for the team. He will be visiting with the quarterbacks and working with them deciding what we will be doing going forward. That's his call."

O'Brien played quarterback roulette with a bevy of passers in 2015 but stuck with Osweiler as long as he could this year. After the win, the coach declined to commit to a starter for Week 16.

