Texans owner Cal McNair 'fully committed' to QB C.J. Stroud following rough 2025

One rocky season isn't going to waver Houston's long view of C.J. Stroud.
Texans owner Cal McNair told reporters Monday that he is "fully committed" to Stroud when asked about a contract extension for the 24-year-old quarterback.
"Well, as you know, we'll leave that up with (general manager) Nick (Caserio), and those communications are behind the scenes," McNair said Monday, via KPRC2. "But yeah, we're fully committed to C.J. I think you saw we extended … we exercised his fifth-year option. So, we'll see how it all works out."
Texans general manager Nick Caserio said last month that it was a "no-brainer" to exercise Stroud's fifth-year option, which will keep the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year in Houston through the 2027 season. The $25.904 million salary Stroud will earn in 2027 is a bargain compared to the 16 NFL quarterbacks that are making north of $30 million per season. That also helps in maintaining the pillars of a strong defense -- Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who each got considerable extensions this offseason.
Stroud has seemingly regressed in each season after his promising rookie campaign. He saw career lows in passing (3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns) in 2025 due in part to a four-game stretch he missed due to a concussion, but his struggles persisted late in the year despite Houston's No. 1-ranked defense leading the Texans to a postseason berth. The Texans' D saved face yet again in the playoffs after Stroud fumbled five times in a wild-card win in Pittsburgh, but there was no getting around the QB's four interceptions in a Divisional Round loss to the Patriots, the eventual AFC champions.
Stroud's rough campaign led to an inquisition of his future from the Houston media this offseason, but by all accounts, the club is committed to their starting QB the last three years running. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday that he's "proud" of the work Stroud's put in so far this offseason.
"C.J. has done a really great job all offseason of just continuing to be locked in, continuing to prepare the right way," Ryans said Monday, via KPRC2. "He's been dialed in to our strength sessions, coaching sessions and our meetings. He's been dialed in and very into it, and that's all you can ask for all our guys at this time."
The Texans made several moves this offseason to re-imagine a leaky offensive line that might have caused Stroud to struggle the past two seasons. Houston traded Juice Scruggs to the Detroit Lions and Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns and added Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller via free agency. They also used their first-round pick (No. 26 overall) to select Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge for good measure.
Stroud's 2023 arrival has since brought Houston two division titles and three straight playoff appearances. The Texans aren't letting one down season from Stroud reshape their confidence in him being the franchise QB for the foreseeable future.