Texans owner Cal McNair 'fully committed' to QB C.J. Stroud following rough 2025

One rocky season isn't going to waver Houston's long view of C.J. Stroud.

Texans owner Cal McNair told reporters Monday that he is "fully committed" to Stroud when asked about a contract extension for the 24-year-old quarterback.

"Well, as you know, we'll leave that up with (general manager) Nick (Caserio), and those communications are behind the scenes," McNair said Monday, via KPRC2. "But yeah, we're fully committed to C.J. I think you saw we extended … we exercised his fifth-year option. So, we'll see how it all works out."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said last month that it was a "no-brainer" to exercise Stroud's fifth-year option, which will keep the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year in Houston through the 2027 season. The $25.904 million salary Stroud will earn in 2027 is a bargain compared to the 16 NFL quarterbacks that are making north of $30 million per season. That also helps in maintaining the pillars of a strong defense -- Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who each got considerable extensions this offseason.