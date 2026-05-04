 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Texans owner Cal McNair 'fully committed' to QB C.J. Stroud following rough 2025

Published: May 04, 2026 at 02:52 PM
Author Image
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

One rocky season isn't going to waver Houston's long view of C.J. Stroud.

Texans owner Cal McNair told reporters Monday that he is "fully committed" to Stroud when asked about a contract extension for the 24-year-old quarterback.

"Well, as you know, we'll leave that up with (general manager) Nick (Caserio), and those communications are behind the scenes," McNair said Monday, via KPRC2. "But yeah, we're fully committed to C.J. I think you saw we extended … we exercised his fifth-year option. So, we'll see how it all works out."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said last month that it was a "no-brainer" to exercise Stroud's fifth-year option, which will keep the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year in Houston through the 2027 season. The $25.904 million salary Stroud will earn in 2027 is a bargain compared to the 16 NFL quarterbacks that are making north of $30 million per season. That also helps in maintaining the pillars of a strong defense -- Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who each got considerable extensions this offseason.

Stroud has seemingly regressed in each season after his promising rookie campaign. He saw career lows in passing (3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns) in 2025 due in part to a four-game stretch he missed due to a concussion, but his struggles persisted late in the year despite Houston's No. 1-ranked defense leading the Texans to a postseason berth. The Texans' D saved face yet again in the playoffs after Stroud fumbled five times in a wild-card win in Pittsburgh, but there was no getting around the QB's four interceptions in a Divisional Round loss to the Patriots, the eventual AFC champions.

Related Links

Stroud's rough campaign led to an inquisition of his future from the Houston media this offseason, but by all accounts, the club is committed to their starting QB the last three years running. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday that he's "proud" of the work Stroud's put in so far this offseason.

"C.J. has done a really great job all offseason of just continuing to be locked in, continuing to prepare the right way," Ryans said Monday, via KPRC2. "He's been dialed in to our strength sessions, coaching sessions and our meetings. He's been dialed in and very into it, and that's all you can ask for all our guys at this time."

The Texans made several moves this offseason to re-imagine a leaky offensive line that might have caused Stroud to struggle the past two seasons. Houston traded Juice Scruggs to the Detroit Lions and Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns and added Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller via free agency. They also used their first-round pick (No. 26 overall) to select Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge for good measure.

Stroud's 2023 arrival has since brought Houston two division titles and three straight playoff appearances. The Texans aren't letting one down season from Stroud reshape their confidence in him being the franchise QB for the foreseeable future.

Related Content

news

Eagles, Giants, Jets help sanction high school girls flag football in New Jersey

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are rivals in the NFC East, both teams, including the New York Jets are making an impact in the New Jersey community. On Monday, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) voted to sanction girls flag football.

news

Matt Ryan doesn't 'know what to expect' in Falcons' quarterback battle, but high on offensive additions

Atlanta's new era under Kevin Stefanski begins with a massive question under center. So far, the Falcons don't quite know what to expect from the quarterbacks room.

news

Packers sign veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Jordan Love

Tyrod Taylor is heading to a new home for his 16th NFL season. The veteran quarterback signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, the team announced.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts' Anthony Richardson reporting to voluntary workouts amid trade request

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Brian Daboll: 'Good to have' Calvin Ridley with Titans amid additions to WR room

Over the weekend, new Titans coordinator Brian Daboll was asked about Calvin Ridley's place in the offense. Daboll noted his experience with the wideout when both were at Alabama.

news

RB Zach Switzer credits grandfather, Barry Switzer, for Cowboys tryout

Zach Switzer, a Presbyterian running back, credited his grandfather, Barry, for setting up a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend.

news

Fernando Mendoza took more snaps under center at Raiders' rookie minicamp than he did in college

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza began getting used to taking snaps from under center after primarily working out of the shotgun in college.

news

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer: 'Scary' to think how good George Pickens can be

As sensational as his 2025 campaign was with Dallas, there's still plenty of improvement to be had by George Pickens, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. It's a notion that is just downright frightening for the opposition.

news

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' surprising third-round pick of RB Kaelon Black: 'We had him as the second-rated back'

Indiana's Kaelon Black became the sixth running back picked by the 49ers over the last six drafts. Kyle Shanahan is of the mind that the Indiana product was the second-best back in the 2026 draft after Jeremiyah Love.

news

Andy Reid sees Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson contributing in multiple ways: 'He has a little bit of' LeSean McCoy to him

Beyond just the running game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid views rookie Emmett Johnson as a potential asset to the passing game and special teams. He even went so far as to compare him to six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy.

news

Malik Willis' first Miami throw goes embarrassingly high: 'I slipped'

Tossing out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game Friday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis skied his offering wide and well over the mitt of Graham Pauley.