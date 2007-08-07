Texans' offensive line trying to build on last year's progress

Notes: The punting competition continued on the practice field Tuesday afternoon, with incumbent Chad Stanley and newcomer Matt Turk booting 20 each. Turk, a three-time Pro Bowler, has looked more impressive so far. "One's got the big, bomb leg," Kubiak said of Turk. "He can, all of a sudden, hit the 60- or 70-yard punt. Chad's a consistent punter. That's why he's lasted in this league so long." Turk averaged 38 yards per punt last season with St. Louis. Stanley has been the Texans' starter since 2002. "It's going to come down to how they punt in the preseason. We'll alternate them and see how we do." ... Kubiak is still mulling how much he'll use his starters in Saturday's preseason opener. "We're just going to keep going, keep practicing, and trying to get some of these guys fresh," he said. "We'll make that decision how we plan probably Thursday."