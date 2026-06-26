Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley saw 'a lot of progress' from C.J. Stroud in 2025 -- and it's continuing 

In order to reach the ultimate goal, Houston will need Stroud to be much better in 2026 than he was on that awful day in Foxborough. It's not difficult to envision; all the Texans have to do is turn on the 2023 tape in order to remind themselves of Stroud's potential.

It might also behoove the Texans to surround Stroud with a more favorable situation. So far, they've made efforts in that department, adding running back David Montgomery and tight ends Foster Moreau and Marlin Klein with one goal in mind: establish a more effective ground game.

That element was lacking in Houston's offense last season, shifting a disproportionate amount of responsibility onto Stroud's shoulders and dragging down the Texans' offense. They're aiming to avoid a repeat performance in 2026, starting with Caley's approach.

"You always want balance, and each game is a little different," Caley said. "I think we found a way to even that out as the season progressed. So finding a way to do that. And balance doesn't come necessarily in terms of a 50-50 run-pass ratio, but it's also the usage of different players."

With the aforementioned additions providing a better fit for what Caley wants to do with the offense, the Texans should begin 2026 in a fashion that's more similar to how they performed down the stretch in 2025. As the league shifts toward heavier reliance on 12 and 13 personnel -- groupings that include two or three tight ends -- the Texans will be able to keep up with the trend thanks to Moreau, Klein and Brevin Jordan, who is returning from injury.

"You can get bigger on the edges," Caley said. "You can deploy different types of blocking schemes with different surfaces that you're attacking. Tight ends are an extension of the offensive line. We can get sturdy, we can control the edges, that always is going to help."

So too will the presence of another capable, healthy back. The injury-related loss of Joe Mixon hampered Houston significantly throughout the 2025 season. Montgomery's arrival should stem the tide that consumed Houston's offense early last year.

Ultimately, though, Houston's offensive potential will still come down to Caley's execution of his duties. If he can find success, so will Stroud, who needs a strong season to prove he can be Houston's franchise quarterback.

Fortunately, optimism season has permeated Houston's building, too.

"All these reps are invaluable not just for the players but for the coaches too," Caley said. "Starting with me. I've had a good spring, continuing to get better, continuing to stay hungry and keep rolling and growing through training camp. For me, it's no different than what we tell the players -- it's just continuing to work at it and being honest with yourself along the way."