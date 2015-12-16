Texans' O'Brien: Hoyer won't play Sunday vs. Colts

Coach Bill O'Brien announced Wednesday that quarterback Brian Hoyer wouldn't be available this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts because of the head injury he suffered in Week 14's brutal loss to the New England Patriots.
The setback marks Hoyer's second concussion in less than a month, leaving the veteran passer to express concern over his health, per ESPN's Ed Werder, who tweeted that Hoyer could be "out for a while."
Yates filled in adequately for Hoyer in a Week 11 win over the Jets and now faces a Colts club that won't have Andrew Luck at the controls after coach Chuck Pagano confirmed that the quarterback remains too banged up to play.
In his place, Matt Hasselbeck will face Yates in a battle between a pair of 6-7 teams vying for the crown in an awful AFC South.