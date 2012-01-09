Texans make most of first playoff appearance; more observations

The Texans have another opportunity at a franchise first: beating Baltimore. Houston is 0-5 all time against the Ravens, with one of those losses coming back in Week 6 of this season, when Matt Schaub was under center. Schaub was sacked four times back in the Ravens' 29-14 win, but he didn't have Andre Johnson in that game. It's no secret the Texans intend to run their way to the Super Bowl, but Baltimore held Arian Foster and Ben Tate to 90 yards and no touchdowns on a combined 24 carries in October. The Ravens' defense has been brutal to opposing running games all year at home, giving up an average of 83 yards per game and just three total touchdowns in eight contests. Ideally, the Texans want to run the ball 40 times and pass 20 on Sunday. The Ravens want to flip that ratio and put the pressure on T.J. Yates.