Texans LT Duane Brown expects to be ready Week 1

Published: Apr 16, 2016
Kevin Patra

Most of the focus this offseason in Houston has been squarely on Brock Osweiler. The quarterback is not the only offseason question mark for the Texans.

The health of left tackle Duane Brown will go a long way in determining Osweiler's success in 2016.

Brown suffered a torn quad in the 2015 season finale and underwent surgery. The left tackle told the Houston Chronicle his rehab is going well and expects to be ready Week 1.

"I'm listening to my body a lot," the nine-year veteran said. "I'm 30 years old and I've played in this league a good amount of time. I'm not going to push it to the point where I have a setback. I'm listening to my body closely, but I feel good and I think I'll be ready to go when the season starts."

Brown's timeline matches up with that of coach Bill O'Brien, who said last month the blindside blocker would sit out OTAs and might miss most of training camp, but should be ready for the regular season.

The recovery period on a repaired quad can range from six to 12 months. Brown believes he's ahead of schedule.

The 303-pound lineman has been able to run on a specialized treadmill that helps support much of his body weight and has been pushing and pulling weighted sleds as part of his rehab.

"That's a big step for me," Brown said of his treadmill work. "I think I'll be running on the field in the next couple of weeks."

Brown has been a stalwart for the Texans at left tackle since being drafted in the first round in 2008. Having him healthy when Houston opens Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears will be a big boon for Osweiler, running back Lamar Miller and the rest of the Texans' offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

