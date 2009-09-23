Texans lose starting guard Pitts for season after knee surgery

HOUSTON -- Chester Pitts, a left guard who has started every game in Houston Texans history, will miss the rest of the season after surgery on his right knee.
Pitts was injured during last Sunday's 34-31 victory over the Tennessee Titans and underwent microfracture surgery Wednesday. He will be placed on injured reserve.
Pitts was selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. When Kasey Studdard starts in Pitts' place Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it will break his franchise-record streak of 114 straight starts.
