Texans LB Cushing back on field, tries to put drug test behind him

HOUSTON -- Brian Cushing was back on the football field Monday, glad to have a diversion from his recent problems.
The linebacker participated in the Texans' first offseason team practice after spending the last several days dealing with the fallout from his positive test for using a performance-enhancing drug. He will be suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season.
Cushing thanks fans
Following the Texans' first offseason team practice, suspended LB Brian Cushing posted an online message of thanks to his fans. **More ...**
Cushing said it was good to be "thinking about something else" and that he was happy to be with his teammates. He said the reaction from them has been positive.
"Everyone's happy and everyone understands the situation, so they're all behind me, and this doesn't change anything," he said.
"He's all business, which I expected him to be," Kubiak said. "I know it's been a rough week, and it was nice to see him back on the field."
Cushing confirmed last week that he tested positive last September for HCG, a fertility drug that's on the league's banned substance list. He said he never took a banned substance and has no idea how the positive test happened. Many fans and some in the media weren't satisfied with Cushing's explanation for the failed drug test, but he isn't too concerned about that.
"I really didn't pay attention too much to the reaction or anything," he said. "I felt that I got everything off my chest I needed to and just pretty much explained myself in full detail. People can think what they want, but the truth is out there."
Cushing had 133 tackles for the Texans last season to win The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and he retained it after a revote last week following his suspension.
Cushing said he doesn't believe he has to prove himself after his suspension, and he's looking to play better next season.
"I don't feel there's a limit right now," he said. "I think it's out there for me to go grab, and no one's going to stop me from working toward that."
Cushing can participate in offseason practices and activities, but the Texans will start the season without their starting strong side linebacker. They signed veteran Danny Clark last week, and he's ready to fill in while Cushing is suspended.
"They have a time limit of four games, but I've got a longer stretch in mind," Clark said. "I plan on helping this team all year long, all the way into the playoffs and hopefully the Super Bowl."
Johnson unhappy with contract
Aside from dealing with the Brian Cushing distraction, the Texans also were without WR Andre Johnson, who skipped the team's voluntary workout over a contract dispute. **More ...**
Clark has played on the strong side for most of his career, but he can be used at any of the linebacker spots. He had to show that skill Monday with star middle linebacker DeMeco Ryans sitting out because of a hamstring injury. Fellow strong side linebacker Kevin Bentley had back spasms and also missed practice.
Bentley and Xavier Adibi also will compete for Cushing's spot while he's out. Kubiak noted that Adibi added some weight, which could help him this season. Adibi missed several games as a rookie because of health concerns, but he appeared in each game last season.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press