Texans' Kubiak on cut blocking: 'It's just part of what we do'

Published: Nov 01, 2011 at 02:55 AM

These aren't your older brother's Houston Texans.

Sitting at 5-3 after back-to-back wins over divisional foes, the Texans look poised to claim their first ever AFC South crown and head to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The Texans' newfound success, however, hasn't earned them respect from their peers around the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Terrance Knighton accused the Texans of dirty play following the Texans' 24-14 win this past Sunday and said he has "no respect for them at all."

Texans coach Gary Kubiak indicated Monday that he won't be losing any sleep over Knighton's comments.

"It doesn't bother me," coach Kubiak said, via the Houston Chronicle.

The Chronicle also reported this isn't the first time a Kubiak coached team has earned a dirty reputation. When Kubiak was the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, both teams drew complaints over their cut blocking schemes.

Kubiak brought that blocking style to Houston, and the Texans have reaped its benefits to the tune of the league's fourth-best rushing attack.

"It's just part of what we do," Kubiak told the Chronicle. "We think to be good at running the football, you've got to do the little things in the run game, especially on the back side that create space for your players.

"It's just something that we think is important to being successful."

