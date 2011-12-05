Texans keep the good times rolling with QB No. 3

That's when this story gets more interesting. It's reasonable to suggest Yates can get them through the next four games. But the Texans, with the league's top-ranked defense and an offense that has plenty of talent when healthy, seem capable of so much more than a playoff berth. It would be a shame to see their season fade into nothing but a nice record because of the injury to Schaub. In that regard, you can't blame Kubiak for keeping this offense rolling; for keeping the handcuffs off Yates.