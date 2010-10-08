Texans' Johnson set to face Giants; Williams tweaks groin

Published: Oct 08, 2010 at 05:12 AM

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson has made progress in his recovery from a lingering right ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Johnson's status will be a game-time decision but added that the Pro Bowl receiver's ankle seems healthier than it did at this time last week. Johnson is expected to suit up for the Texans (3-1), league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

Johnson injured his ankle Sept. 19 during a 30-27 road victory over the Washington Redskins and aggravated it in Week 3 in the Texans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson missed two practices last week and sat out last Sunday's victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Texans defensive end Mario Williams is questionable for Sunday's game with a sore groin. He sustained the injury during Thursday's practice.

"It wasn't like I injured anything," Williams said, according to the Texans' official website. "I just stopped because I felt something, and obviously we wanted to be sure, and we got an MRI. But I'll be all right."

Williams added that he expects to play against the Giants, but he admitted the decision is up to Kubiak, who said "everything was fine" on the MRI and that he'll decide the player's availability closer to game time.

"I'm not worried ...," Williams said. "It feels like a little boo-boo. I've kind of just got to play with it."

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones, Houston's top punt returner, is doubtful for Sunday's game. Jones sat out practice all week with a calf injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL teams, players react to record day of trades on deadline day

Twelve players were traded in 10 deals on deadline day, the most seen in at least the last 30 years, according to NFL Research.

news

2022 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?

Jeffri Chadiha identifies 10 winners and losers of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, including NFC North quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields. Who benefitted from the moves? Who didn't?

news

Former 49ers general manager John McVay, a five-time Super Bowl-winning executive, dies at 91

John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.

news

Move The Sticks: Notable trades ahead of the deadline & top 5 game wreckers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE