Texans' Johnson set to face Giants; Williams tweaks groin

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson has made progress in his recovery from a lingering right ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Johnson's status will be a game-time decision but added that the Pro Bowl receiver's ankle seems healthier than it did at this time last week. Johnson is expected to suit up for the Texans (3-1), league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
Johnson injured his ankle Sept. 19 during a 30-27 road victory over the Washington Redskins and aggravated it in Week 3 in the Texans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Texans defensive end Mario Williams is questionable for Sunday's game with a sore groin. He sustained the injury during Thursday's practice.
"It wasn't like I injured anything," Williams said, according to the Texans' official website. "I just stopped because I felt something, and obviously we wanted to be sure, and we got an MRI. But I'll be all right."
Williams added that he expects to play against the Giants, but he admitted the decision is up to Kubiak, who said "everything was fine" on the MRI and that he'll decide the player's availability closer to game time.
"I'm not worried ...," Williams said. "It feels like a little boo-boo. I've kind of just got to play with it."
Wide receiver Jacoby Jones, Houston's top punt returner, is doubtful for Sunday's game. Jones sat out practice all week with a calf injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.